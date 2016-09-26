Children to learn the secrets of Army life in schools

An army officer has been given the task of recruiting youngsters as cadets – to transform them into the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.

Gerard Hardy, 40, will be targeting schools in Huddersfield and the rest of Yorkshire and the Humber, to give more pupils the kind of skills which are learned in Army life.

He will be responsible for liaising with cadet forces, the Department for Education, the Ministry of Defence and secondary schools as part of the Government’s effort to create 500 new cadet units in schools nationally by 2020.

Gerard, who previously worked for many years as a teacher in secondary schools and was a cadet himself before joining the Army Reserves, said: “Having been a cadet myself and then an adult volunteer for the Sea Cadets and latterly the Combined Cadet Force (CCF), I have seen so many times the power of the cadet movement to help develop, and even transform, young people into responsible adults and valuable members of society.

“Helping boost their confidence, self-esteem, self-discipline and many other essential life-skills as well as teaching qualifications in first aid, public services and lots more besides, makes the cadets such incredibly successful youth organisations. Not to mention that as a cadet you also have lots of fun, memorable experiences and new friends, which can often last a lifetime.”

Gerard Hardy, new Schools Cadet Expansion Officer

Gerard, from Driffield, who has been appointed as Schools Cadet Expansion Officer by the Reserve Forces’ & Cadets’ Association (RFCA), added: “I also know, as a teacher and having run a cadet unit in a school, how beneficial cadet units in schools can be. Students who are also cadets often behave better, are more disciplined, and act as great role models for their peers, plus teachers themselves benefit from the wider experiences cadets offer.

“I’m very much looking forward to liaising closely with all parties to ensure the positive impact of this initiative is recognised and adopted across the region.”

With nearly 140,000 young people across the country belonging to a cadet unit, the cadet movement is among the UK’s largest and most successful youth organisations.

Both the Department for Education and Ministry of Defence believe that the cadet forces can help transform the ethos of a school, and the Government’s Positive for Youth strategy highlighted its ambition for more opportunities for young people, from a wide range of backgrounds, to benefit from the cadet experience.

Gerard has been a volunteer in the Army Reserve since 1996 and has served on two tours of duty in Iraq in 2003 and again in 2004. He is currently a Staff Officer at 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East, having previously commanded several Squadrons in the Royal Logistic Corps.