Children need to talk to each other about sexual abuse if it is to be eradicated — that’s the message from Kirklees child protection chief Clr Erin Hill.

This follows a modest increase in the number of children in the borough assessed to be at risk from exploitation which is up to 73 in 2015 from 67 the year before.

An increase isn’t all bad, however, because it means more people are reporting it — because more people are talking about it.

Clr Hill, Kirklees Cabinet member for Family Support and Child Protection, said: “We put it out there that it’s not something to be ashamed of.

“Parents should talk to their children about it.

“Teachers should talk to their class about it and children should talk to each other about it.”

But the increase in reporting child sexual exploitation (CSE) hasn’t happened by itself.

CSE has a much higher media profile these days.

Clr Hill said: “The more it appears in the media and in daily conversation the more it become socially acceptable to talk about.

Clr. Erin Hill - Kirklees Council Cabinet Member - Family Support & Child Protection.

“We’ve always seen an increase in referrals when there’s something in the media.”

Following scandals in Rotherham and Rochdale to name but a few, local authorities are taking a more active role in rooting CSE out.

One of the ways of doing this is by ‘mapping’ the places where the perpetrators and victims can be found.

That’s why Kirklees Council has been targeting children in care and the night-time economy, which includes takeaways, pubs, hotels and taxis.

For example, taxi drivers are taught to recognise the signs of CSE.

Clr Hill said: “If they can’t demonstrate a good understanding of CSE their licence doesn’t get approved.”

CSE isn’t confined to the nighttime economy; it happens in daylight and in the virtual world.

The internet is a huge challenge for local authorities and the police.

But by teaching children to recognise the signs of CSE it can be prevented.

Clr Hill said: “We have to equip children with the tools to keep them safe online.

“More than controlling it, it’s about teaching children how to keep themselves safe.”

And what happens if a child is assessed to be at risk of CSE?

Clr Hill said: “If they are low risk we may tip off their schools and give the child more education.

“If they are high risk they may be moved.”

Clr Hill added: “Behind every one of those cases – and the cases we don’t know about – is a child.

“It’s not a graph or a chart and we have to acknowledge that.”