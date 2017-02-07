Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children brought smiles to the faces of dragons.

But it wasn’t enough for Angela Sterling to secure investment from the fearsome five on Dragon’s Den.

Angela, founder of Lingotots, appeared on the hit BBC Two programme on Sunday with Amy Gumbrell, who runs the local Lingotots franchise, as well as five young students who sang ‘hello’ to the dragons in various languages.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Amy said: “It was lovely to see some of our children singing the popular Lingotots welcome song that we sing at all of our classes.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Singing forms a key part of our classes as we know that young children learn a huge amount through song and interactive actions, but to sing in four different languages and in front of those dragons and TV cameras is quite an achievement!

“Whilst we didn’t secure the investment we asked for, the show definitely highlighted just how important it is to start teaching languages at a young age and what young children are capable of.”

It was filmed last April and Angela was criticised for saying she hoped to expand to Dubai, but Amy said classes were now running in Dubai.

Amy’s Lingotot classes are in French, Spanish and German. They run in Mirfield, Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and South Wakefield.