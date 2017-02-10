Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four children were taken to hospital as a precaution after unidentified tablets were found at a school.

Police were called at around 1pm today to an incident at Holywell Green Primary School in which some children had come into contact with “tablets”.

West Yorkshire Police said a woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Force did not say what kind of tablets had been recovered.

One parent claimed a child had brought a bag of drugs into the school.

Calderdale Council’s Director for Adults and Children’s Services Stuart Smith said: “We are aware that some children from a school in Calderdale have attended hospital today and their parents have been informed.

"Police and social workers are investigating the circumstances.”