Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children's bath toys have been recalled by a supermarket.

Aldi is asking customers to return its Flashing Bath Toys due to a potential choking hazard.

In a statement the retailer said: “We are recalling this product as a precautionary measure as there is the potential for a small part to detach from the product which could cause harm.

“If you have bought the above product please stop using it immediately.”

Children's items recalled by supermarket giant

Aldi say small parts of the product may detach which represents a potential choking hazard.

There is also potential for rusting.

Any customers who have purchased the product are being asked to return them to their nearest store for a full refund, whether they have a receipt or not.

Aldi has stores in Milnsbridge, Slaithwaite, Hillhouse and Waterloo.