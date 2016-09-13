Login Register
Children's centres could close as Kirklees Council plans young people's services shake-up

Job losses also expected as cash-strapped council attempts to meet £10m shortfall

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Children’s centres across Huddersfield could close under a plan to save a cash-strapped Kirklees Council £10m.

Councillors are planning a shake-up of ‘intervention and prevention’ services for children and young people following cuts from central government.

Kirklees Council currently has 32 centres providing support for mums-to-be, babies, toddlers, children and teenagers as well as young adults with complex disabilities.

Under the plan there would be a net loss of 11 centres – and redundancies are expected.

Kirklees are not yet saying which ones are likely to shut.

The new scheme, which aims to target those with the greatest need, will feature four central ‘hubs’, four designated children’s centre and 13 other sites.

Kirklees Cabinet member for children’s services Clr Erin Hill said the new system would provide better services in testing financial times.

Clr Hill said: “It’s a difficult decision – we didn’t come into politics to shut things.

Kirklees Council
Kirklees Council

“But this is based on good principles in a difficult situation.”

The plan is designed to help children and young people at an early stage before their problems exacerbate and require more expensive services.

It also aims to make the range of services more accessible and the reduce the cost of maintaining old, inefficient buildings.

The buildings, which will no longer be used for children’s services, may take on other council uses – or they may be given to the community.

A public consultation on the proposal is expected to run from September 27 until November 22, subject to approval from Kirklees Cabinet on September 20.

Depending on the results of the public consultation the plan could be passed by Kirklees Cabinet, in January.

Early research on the proposal found a majority in favour of the council’s approach.

Clr Hill said: “We realise that this is a difficult area – reshaping a service that is so important to so many families, many of which are vulnerable, is never easy.

Clr. Erin Hill - Kirklees Council Cabinet Member - Family Support & Child Protection.

“The reality is that the council spends a lot of money on maintaining buildings, and we want to prioritise spending on people instead, focussing on the areas of highest need.”

Kirklees Council has had its budget cut by 49% since 2010, and has reduced its spending by £127m in the same period. But it will be expected to find a further £46m of cuts by 2019/20.

The Labour member for Crosland Moor and Netherton said: “We reviewed the service in 2011 and made changes at that time but we cannot stand still.

“Kirklees is not unique. Councils across the country are looking at the way they support children, young people and families and reducing the number of buildings that they have.

“Our vision is to work across Kirklees with partners and communities to support people to plan ahead, stay well and have support when they need it.”

