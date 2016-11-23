Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s charity has condemned Huddersfield child sex pervert Neil Gilpin.

The 32-year-old was jailed for 10 years for child sex offences involving boys near a canal in Selby.

The sports coach exposed himself while making extremely lewd comments to the boys and demanded they carry out sexual acts on themselves. He later abused one of the youngsters.

He admitted two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual activity with a child.

As well as the 10-year jail sentence, Gilpin was placed on the sex-offenders’ register and subjected to a sexual-harm prevention order which will run indefinitely and restrict his contact with children under 16 years of age.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Gilpin’s opportunistic and depraved offences against those two young boys are horrendous, robbing them of their innocence and forcing them to live with the memories of this awful ordeal.

“Not only did he put the two boys through this, but by continually and cynically denying his crimes he has also forced his victims and their families to endure a full court process.

“The decade-long sentence handed to him by the court will help protect other children while he is behind bars and we welcome the application of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order to keep children safe even after he is released.”

If anyone has any concerns about a child, they can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk for advice. Children and young people can call ChildLine on 0800 1111, or get help online at www.childline.org.uk ”