Two children’s products have been recalled by a national supermarket.

Sainsbury’s has recalled its Grow and Play activity cube for babies.

The store said the recall was a “precaution” adding: “We have identified that the stitching on the product is not up to our usual standards and there is a possibility parts could become loose.”

Sainsbury’s has also recalled its Winter Blossoms hat and mitten set due to issues with stitching.

Customers can return both products and get a full refund.

All supermarkets and shops have also been asked to pull a range of Organic Miso products by Source Foods from its shelves.

A statement on the Food Standards Agency website says the company was “unable to demonstrate that an adequate food safety management system is in place or has been in place historically for the manufacture of the fermented product, thus failing to comply with food hygiene regulations.”

It affects the following products: Organic Solo Low Sodium Sea Salt Sweet Brown Miso; Organic Solo Low Sodium Sea Salt Mellow Brown Miso; Organic Field Bean Miso; Organic Sweet Brown Miso; Organic Mellow Brown Miso; Organic Mellow Barley Miso; Organic Mellow Field Bean Barley Miso; Organic Ginger Miso; Organic Mex Chilli Miso; Organic Hemp Miso.