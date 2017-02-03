Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nurse has been struck off after repeatedly accessing a patient’s records without justification.

A panel hearing at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in London was told that children’s nurse Subiah Kousar Akram was sacked for gross misconduct by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust in January last year after allegedly accessing a patient’s medical notes over a period of more than two years.

The panel heard there was no clinical reason for Ms Akram to access the notes of Patient M, a relative of Ms Akram. Ms Akram, who lives in Huddersfield, also allegedly disclosed confidential medical information about Patient M to family members and the wider community.

Patient M filed a complaint with the trust about Ms Akram in July, 2015, saying that since 2009 she had been hearing information about her medical history from family members and members of the community that could only have come from Ms Akram.

The trust held a disciplinary investigation and a Patient Administration System (PAS) report was produced showing the dates and times Ms Akram had accessed Patient M’s medical notes. It found that Ms Akram had accessed Patient M’s medical records “on multiple occasions over a prolonged period of time.”

In a statement, Patient M said: “It has been very upsetting to know that someone in a position of power can do this. The data was very disturbing and to have someone deliberately accessing this is so immoral and distressing.

“It has left me paranoid and it has changed us to the extent that we will be moving to a different area. This matter has affected me greatly and has left me very anxious, scared and disillusioned by the NHS. I have depressive symptoms and paranoia when out in the community as I feel people are gossiping about my medical history.”

During the trust’s investigations, Ms Akram said she did not remember accessing Patient M’s files – a stance described by the panel as “implausible.” Ms Akram did not apologise to Patient M and had shown little remorse.

The panel said: “Ms Akram’s actions demonstrated a sustained and serious departure from the relevant professional standards expected of a registered nurse.

“There was an abuse of position in relation to a family member’s medical records whereby Ms Akram violated Patient M’s right to confidentiality. The panel determined that the misconduct in this case was so serious that the public interest can only be satisfied by removal from the register.”

Ms Akram was not present or represented at the hearing.