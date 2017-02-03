Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dancing dragons, exotic fans and intricate craftwork ... it could only be one thing, Chinese New Year celebrations.

The University of Huddersfield’s international students’ Spring Festival celebrations on campus proved a riot of colour and fun as they showed how the Chinese can party.

The first day of the first lunar month is regarded as the New Year of the Chinese – the Spring Festival – and is the most important and ritualistic, traditional festival in China and South-East Asian countries.

The university’s Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Hong Kong student societies enjoyed showcasing their cultures, crafts, food, fashion and activities on campus, giving other students and staff the chance to enjoy a South-East Asian experience.

The university’s international student experience manager, Alan Tobi, said: “Each year the whole campus looks forward to this event with great anticipation.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Chinese New Year celebrations at the University of Huddersfield Share this video Watch Next

“It is very satisfying to see how proud our students are to celebrate their culture and make a significant contribution to the diversification and inclusion on campus.

“The event provides a great opportunity for British students to broaden their knowledge and understanding of cultures from these countries while making new friends and sharing new experiences.

“It also provides a chance for the students to take away something new that they didn’t know before and share with their friends and family.

“At the university we are very proud of the commitment and dedication our students show towards their time in Huddersfield both to their studies and social life.

“They leave Huddersfield with good memories, good times and many friends.”

The President of the Chinese Society, Zhen Tong, added: “I am really happy that the University supports our society and activities. Many Chinese students are now developing good friendships and relationships with British and overseas students at the university.

“Our Chinese society in Huddersfield and its activities are setting an example which is being followed by other university societies in the Manchester region.”

The university has nearly 1,000 Chinese students and also operates five regional offices in China with its headquarters in Beijing and offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Xian.

They also have regional offices in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Nigeria and UAE most of which are managed by University of Huddersfield graduates, part of the commitment the university has to graduate employability.

The university’s numbers have grown from its early days as a polytechnic with only 3,000 students to 24,000 students with over 100 nationalities on campus.