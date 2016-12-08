Christine Battye with her flowers from Kirklees Council

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who rang Kirklees Council to complain that her street’s bins hadn’t been emptied got an apology – and a bouquet of flowers.

Retired Examiner receptionist Christine Battye was furious when last week’s Monday grey bin collection was missed.

Residents in Stile Common Road at Newsome were left with over-flowing bins and Christine, 73, phoned the council – and the Examiner.

On Tuesday this week council crews came round to empty the bins – and manager Rashied Patel gave Christine a fulsome apology.

More than that when Christine arrived home she found a bouquet of flowers on her doorstep from Mr Patel.

Christine, who lives with husband Kenneth, 81, said she was surprised and delighted.

“I spoke to Rashied and he said he would personally come up and deal with it, and he did. The whole street had been missed and there were black bags everywhere.

“You don’t expect flowers from Kirklees and I just wish I had been in to meet Rashied when he came up. It was brilliant.”

Christine, a familiar face at the Examiner offices in Ramsden Street and Queen Street South for 23 years, described Rashied as a “shining star for Kirklees.”

A council spokesman said: “The council empties bins at thousands of properties each week and on occasion we make mistakes.

“In this instance one of our managers, Rashied Patel, took a call from a lady who had been let down.

“The lady was understandably upset and frustrated so, after arranging for the problem to be resolved, he went and bought a bouquet of flowers with his own money and left them on her doorstep.

“All our staff empathise with the customers and will often go out of their way to resolve a problem, however we would like to thank Rashied for his incredibly thoughtful actions on this occasion.

“This really is a case of going above and beyond to try and improve a customer’s day.”