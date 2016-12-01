Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revellers can eat, drink and be merry this month as BrewHaus Huddersfield prepare for a festive extravaganza – kicking off on Mad Friday.

The venue, part of Tokyo, is hosting a Christmas Beer and Gin Festival with real ales, a varied gin menu, street food and live entertainment.

BrewHaus will play host to local breweries and street food chefs as well as local bands and musicians from the University of Huddersfield.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas Beer and Gin Festival:

When is it?

The festival will be held over three days.

It opens at 4pm on Friday December 16, then runs noon-late on Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18.

What’s on the agenda?

The festival will offer 20 ales from across the UK, including local names such as Great Heck from Selby, Bradford breweries Saltaire and Bingley, Copper Dragon from Skipton, and Shelley’s own Small World Beers.

There will also be 20 gins for G&T connoisseurs to choose from, and around five ciders on offer too.

Street food will be served throughout the day and into the evening.

Local bands and acoustic musicians will perform throughout the weekend.

What time does it end?

BrewHaus is part of the Tokyo nightclub – the festival will run til late before the weekend club nights begin.

But if you’re at the festival at closing time, you’re welcome to stay in the club without paying the entry fee.

Are families welcome?

Under-18s are allowed to attend the festival (but not partake in the beer and gin, obviously) until 10pm.

Do I need to buy tickets?

No. Entry is free for all three days! Simply turn up and enjoy the food, drink and festivities.

BrewHaus general manager William Elsworth said the festival hoped to fill a gap in Huddersfield’s Christmas calendar.

He said: “There’s the food and drink festival in summer – we saw an opportunity to organise a festival at Christmas.”

Marketing manager Luke Leader added: “We just felt there was a bit of a gap in the market.

“There’s so many breweries around here that don’t get the exposure they need.

“We have got a building, we want to be able to get people here to have a few beers and enjoy some entertainment.”

Luke added: “We’ve never hosted a beer festival before so we would like to like to make it an annual thing.”

BrewHaus’s Christmas Beer and Gin Festival begins at 4pm on Mad Friday, December 16.

For more information, visit brew-haus.co.uk or call 01484 432100.