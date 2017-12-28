Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s never too early for an Easter egg – apparently.

Co-op stores across Huddersfield were making space on the shelves today (Thurs) for displays of the chocolate treats – just three days after Christmas Day and four months before Easter.

Mark Hirst, manager at the Co-op in Golcar, said the first consignment of boxed Easter eggs had arrived at his Town End store a little earlier than usual and Co-op stores which had space to display them would be putting them out today.

“Normally, we just get the Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs around now and get the ‘shell’ eggs later on,” he said. “We will have the full range of 100 different lines. We will be putting them where the selection boxes were displayed.”

The Co-op at Honley had a range of Easter eggs, including Milky Bar and Maltesers varieties, on sale today.

The Co-op at Marsh was also set to have its Easter eggs on the shelves by the end of the day, starting with some smaller boxed eggs.

Other major food retailers are gearing up for Easter, too.

Some stores across the UK had their Easter eggs on display on Boxing Day, prompting one angry costumer to post on Twitter: “January last year was too soon but Boxing Day is b****y ridiculous!!

“Please can we stop this incessant pushing of the next festival before the current one has even finished? It’s wrong!! Easter eggs should go out on March 1st!!!!”

In Huddersfield, Sainsbury’s at Shorehead will get is first delivery of boxed eggs on January 7 while Asda at Bradford Road will start selling Easter eggs in mid-January. Tesco at Viaduct Street in Huddersfield is now selling Cadbury Creme Eggs, but will start stocking larger boxed eggs in February once its Valentine’s Day merchandise has been removed to make space.

But there’s no rush to snap them up. Easter Sunday this year falls on April 1 – so there’s plenty of time to munch your way through those Christmas selection boxes first.