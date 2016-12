Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three babies chose the most special day of the year to enter the world – Christmas Day.

Staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax delivered the perfect presents for three Kirklees mums.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Briar-Rose Katende – pictured wearing an I Love Mummy bib – was born to proud mum Grace weighing 7lb 3oz.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Also sharing the special day was Batley baby Blake Elias Burton and Lois Jemima Hesling, who tipped the scales at 4lb 13oz, who snuggled up with mum Valentine Godino, of Longwood.