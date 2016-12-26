The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family from Clayton West had a Christmas Day to forget after the roof of their 18th century home caught fire.

Mum-of-three Anne Locke, 69, of Wheatley Hill Lane, found a blaze in a bedroom at 9.30pm on Saturday and tried to put it out before dialling 999.

It is believed the fire started in a chimney breast.

Watch commander Chris Bell, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “Initially pumps from Skelmanthorpe and Holmfirth were mobilised before we arrived with two pumps and an aerial appliance.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The fire had started in a bedroom and spread to the roof and burned right through the roof timbers.

The occupiers had smoke alarms which alerted them and the lady had tried it put it out herself though we always advise people to get out immediately and phone 999.

“We were there until 3.30am on Christmas Day. It was quite a severe fire. We do advise people with such log burning stoves to make sure their chimneys are swept every quarter.”

Anne’s daughter Helen, 30, said her mum and dad Roger, 71, were both at home at the time and added: “The main thing is that we are all in one piece.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

“The smoke alarms went off and my mum went to have a look.

“She got some big wet towels but it wasn’t going out and she phoned 999. It’s just one of those things.”

The family was going to spend Christmas Day at home but instead went to family in Barnsley.