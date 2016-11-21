Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Taylor Funeral Home has teamed up with The Huddersfield Mission for the third year running to organise the 2016 Christmas Gift Box Appeal.

The Mission, a registered charity, has decided to do the gift box appeal for people in need in the Huddersfield area.

People may drop off any of the following suitable gifts: toiletries (tooth paste, shampoo, shower gels, deodorant, shaving foam. etc.), warm clothing such as hats and scarves, sweets and other gift items. The gift boxes will then be given out on Christmas day at the Huddersfield Mission who are putting on a festive meal for people in need.

People can bring gifts to The Taylor Funeral Home, The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley, Huddersfield, HD4 5TY, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm before December 6 or phone 01484 656156 and donations will be collected.