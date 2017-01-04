Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Damage to a school caused by a fire which broke out during the Christmas holidays has been estimated at £100,000.

The fire, caused by an electrical fault in a water heater, ignited in a store room at Birkby Junior School in Fartown, on December 23.

The blaze damaged a computer and desk, plus first aid supplies and learning resources kept in the first floor room.

And the fire, which was put out by firefighters from Huddersfield, Rastrick and Slaithwaite stations, spread through the ceiling to the boys’ toilets below.

The blaze caused smoke damage to other parts of the listed building and left the school without water or heating.

But during the school holiday Kirklees Council staff cleared out damaged equipment and cleaned areas which had been smoked-logged.

Meanwhile council engineers reconnected the school’s heating and water supply – in time to open the school on the first day of term today (Tuesday).

Headteacher Susan Davis said: “The fire system did its job by shutting the doors and alerting the fire crews.

“We were very lucky it happened during the holidays.

“We would have lost a few days of term if it had happened during term-time.”

One room and a corridor remain out of bounds.