A three-year-old girl’s Christmas wish-list is complete after another child gave her a rare toy.

Little Olivia O’Hara desperately wanted a Furreal Friends ‘Cuddles My Giggly Monkey’ like the one she plays with in pre-school - but it has been discontinued.

It is currently being sold on Amazon for more than £170 by a seller in the U.S.A.

Olivia’s mum Gemma made a desperate plea on a Facebook group to buy an unwanted one - which was spotted by Holmfirth mum Siobhan Walsh.

Siobhan, whose daughter Lily had one collecting dust, swiftly hunted the toy and accompanying banana out - and kindly donated it to Olivia for free.

Gemma, from Thurlstone, said: “Olivia’s not put it down since she got it.

“We are very touched that Lily gave it to Olivia as they are rare and expensive.

“She keeps saying she just can’t believe ‘that little girl gave me her monkey’ - she’s been telling everyone!

“She’s fast asleep with her arms wrapped round the monkey now, she said it’s her best friend.”

The robotic toy, which giggles and makes sound effects when cuddled or tickled and closes its eyes when put to bed, was the only item on Olivia’s Christmas list this year.

On the Facebook post Debbie Kinder commented: “Now this is what Christmas is all about! Look at that delighted face, made my day.”