Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s that time of year again - we may not have had Halloween but preparations for the festive season in Kirklees are on track.

Christmas lights in Dewsbury and Batley will be switched on at the end of the month, the Kirklees Council has revealed.

The season will be kicked off in Dewsbury on Wednesday, November 30 as the lights are switched on in Market Place.

Head down to watch the town lit up like Santa’s Grotto at 4.15pm, where kids will be able to chill out in a giant snow globe before watching live entertainment.

The lights will be switched on at 5.40pm.

Batley will switch their lights on on Saturday, November 26.

Market Place will be hosting a family fun fair, while Santa will take time out of his busy schedule to meet children in his grotto.

Festivities begin at 4.15pm building up to the big switch on at 5.55pm.

Both events will be hosted by Pulse 1 radio bringing the crowds live music.

Dewsbury and Batley can also expect performances by Creative Scene.

The events, hosted by Kirklees, are being sponsored by Edinburgh House, Fox’s Biscuits and Batley Business Association.