The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth still has the Christmas spirit.

A number of illuminated “motifs” are still shining brightly from lampposts in Woodhead Road – two months after Christmas and several weeks after the town’s other festive lights were removed.

However, Rachel Hogley, of the Holmfirth Christmas Team, which was responsible for organising the 2016 lights, said they would be coming down in the next few weeks.

“There are five motifs still on the lampposts on Woodhead Road,” she said. “They have not been forgotten!”

She said a local company had kindly installed the motifs for free using a cherry-picker and had agreed to take them down again. Similar displays had already been removed from lampposts in Victoria Road, Huddersfield Road and around the bus station.

But the company had been delayed in completing the work by a combination of bad weather, illness among its team and having to prioritise paid work for customers.

Rachel said: “The majority of the Christmas lights were put up by the Holmfirth Christmas Team. We put up over two kilometres of LED string lights through the town and had a lot of positive feedback for transforming the town. People said it was the best they had seen for years.”