Watch Freddie the cat playing happily in his new home

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Freddie the ragdoll cat was facing Christmas without a loving home after being given up by his elderly owner - but our digital editor Lauren Ballinger came to the rescue!

Cat lover Lauren fell in love with 12-year-old Freddie when the Examiner ran an appeal to rehome him - and now the lucky cat is looking forward to a happy retirement with his forever family.

Lauren, who lives in Batley, said: “I was heartbroken when my beloved moggie Seb died in October - he was 13 and had heart and lung failure so we had to make the heartwrenching decision to let him go.

“I wasn’t looking for another cat - we were still getting used to Seb not being around any more, and still missing him lots.

“But when I saw Freddie I felt so sorry for him, being uprooted after 12 years with his owner, I just wanted to help.

“I’ve had cats for years and I know about the special needs of elderly cats, so I thought I could provide Freddie with the love and comfort he needs in his old age.

“My husband Liam said he didn’t want another cat so soon - but then he arranged for Freddie to come and live with us in secret, and surprised me with the news on Monday. I was so happy I cried!

“We picked Freddie up on Tuesday, and he’s been settling in nicely with us since then. He’s very relaxed, affectionate and friendly - I think we’ll get along just fine!”