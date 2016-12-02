The video will start in 8 Cancel

They’re queuing up to decorate Christmas trees in Mirfield.

And organisers of the town’s annual Christmas Tree Festival are already looking ahead to 2017 and a bumper bundle of entries.

The festival has doubled in size since it was launched 15 years ago by Pauline Brookes and the late Edwina Bailey. Co-ordinator Pauline Fallon, of Trinity Methodist Church, has seen numbers swell to 33 trees this year – and she has a waiting list of people wanting to take part.

“Each year more people find out about the festival. They queue up to do a tree,” she said.

The trees are decorated with a mix of themes including religious to “put Christ back into Christmas” but there have also been entries by the Salvation Army on modern slavery, local shops and businesses, and Crowlees J&I School, which dressed its tree with baubles made by pupils.

“The atmosphere is buzzing and the place is packed,” said Mrs Fallon. “It’s about getting the community together and having fun.”

The festival began on Friday and runs over the weekend from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and noon to 4pm on Sunday when the winner will be announced. Money raised will go to charity.