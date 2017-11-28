Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV sitcom The League of Gentleman has been confirmed as Christmas TV viewing.

The BBC has confirmed Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson reunite to celebrate their 20th anniversary with three new episodes in The League of Gentlemen Anniversary Specials to be shown on BBC Two at Christmas.

The Examiner reported earlier this year that film crews used locations in Slaithwaite and Marsden for the hit TV show.

In Slaithwaite film crews put up a new place name – ‘Blackbottoms’ – and locals spotted the pink ‘Bab’s Cabs’ taxi uses by character Barbara Dixon.

Peter Capaldi’s last appearance as Doctor Who before Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker replaces him as the Time Lord will be a highlight for Christmas Day.

The show will feature Capaldi’s much-anticipated regeneration into the thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), who was spotted for the first time filming scenes for the hit show last week. She was wearing Capaldi’s iconic suit for the regeneration scene.

Capaldi’s epic final journey sees him reunited with companion Bill as they team up with the first ever Doctor, David Bradley, to battle the enchanted glass people.

Here’s more of what you can expect to see on the BBC:

Family TV:

There’s animated adventures and family fun with Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Highway Rat, which sees the magical world come to life starring the voice talents of David Tennant, Rob Brydon, Nina Sosanya, Frances de le Tour and Tom Hollander.

David Walliams’ Grandpa’s Great, Animated adventure stars Tom Courtneay, Jennifer Saunders and Kit Conner.

Strictly Come Dancing: Six celebrities from previous series - Kimberley Walsh, Judy Murray, Katie Derham, Jeremy Vine, Colin Jackson and Robbie Savage - will take to the floor in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Comedy:

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show returns with performances from Seal and fellow comedian Bill Bailey, there’s the return of Mrs Brown’s Boys for two festive episodes as well as Christmas specials of Not Going Out, Tim Vine Travels Through Time and Still Open All Hours.

After last year’s hilarious Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre Company returns with their take on Dickens’ famous festive fable in A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

Even Better Than the Real Thing is back with a Christmas Special hosted by Paddy McGuinness with five of the best professional tribute acts.

On BBC One, French & Saunders reunite for the first time in 10 years and Victoria Wood’s legacy is remembered in an extended episode of Our Friend Victoria.

On BBC Two there’s The League of Gentlemen Anniversary Specials; a retrospective documentary from Alan Partridge and a Christmas special from Upstart Crow, featuring Emma Thompson playing Queen Elizabeth I.

Drama:

Drama includes Little Women starring Dame Angela Lansbury, Sir Michael Gambon and Emily Watson.

Call The Midwife, plus there’s the haunting period thriller The Miniaturist, adapted from Jessie Burton’s acclaimed debut novel.

BBC One’s epic new drama, McMafia, is a global thriller that charts James Norton’s character Alex Godman drawn into the world of organised crime.

Soaps:

Over in Albert Square, things are set to explode in catastrophic style. Secrets and lies are exposed and families are torn apart forever as Max Branning finds himself a man on the edge in EastEnders.

Natural history:

Gordon Buchanan travels to the frozen north, deep inside the Arctic Circle in The Reindeer Family and Me; and Snow Bears follows polar bear cubs as they learn how to survive in their frozen world.

Dame Judi Dench embarks on a magical journey to uncover the mysteries about one of her greatest passions - trees.

Religious:

Songs of Praise gathers together inspiring stories culminating in The Christmas Big Sing - a symphony of 5000 voices at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Queen’s Christmas Message will be a highlight of Christmas Day.

And this year Christmas worship on BBC One will broadcast live with Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve from Leeds Cathedral and Christmas Day Service from All Saints Church in Fulham.

BBC Two celebrates the festive season with the return of much-loved Christmas Eve tradition, Carols From King’s.

Food:

There’s plenty of festive food inspiration as Nigella’s Christmas Table heads to the countryside for her cosiest Christmas yet whilst Mary Berry opens her kitchen up to some of TV’s best-loved faces in Mary Berry’s Christmas Party.

From candy canes and yule logs to Christmas cakes, there are more delicious treats being served up as Gregg Wallace, Cherry Healey and Ruth Goodman explore 24 hour production at a cake factory in Inside the Factory and treats of Christmas past are recreated by four modern confectioners in The Sweet Makers.

Music:

Top of the Pops returns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as does Jools Holland with his annual Hootenanny.

Music legend Nile Rodgers and his sensational band CHIC will be lighting up this New Year’s Eve live on BBC One ahead of an unmissable music and firework spectacular in London.

Over on BBC Two, Gospel Christmas marries classic spiritual songs with contemporary influences and brings in 2018 with the New Year’s Day Concert from Vienna.