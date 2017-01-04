Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield school will be shut for the rest of the week after a “chronic” failure in its heating system.

Almondbury Community School Fernside Centre will be closed on Thursday and Friday so repairs can take place.

Repair work poses a ‘serious health and safety risk’ to students, a Kirklees Council spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “This is due to a chronic heating system failure. The closure will enable heating engineers to repair the faults to the heating system.

“If pupils are in school during this work it possess a serious health and safety risk. The school is closed to pupils in Year 3 up to Year 11.”

The school’s Greenside Centre for children from nursery age to Year 2 uses a separate heating system and will remain open.