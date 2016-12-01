Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly two thirds of shoppers said on-street “chuggers” put them off donating to their charity cause.

Chuggers, the name given to on-street collectors often dubbed “charity muggers”, are regularly seen on New Street in Huddersfield town centre.

But with the Christmas shopping season approaching, 61% of people in a survey revealed they would feel less charitable towards a cause if they were approached on the high street.

The nationwide survey of 2,000 people by Virgin Money Giving also found people would be more inclined to donate if a fundraiser was wearing an “embarrassing” fancy dress costume.

Jo Barnett, executive director at Virgin Money Giving, said: “Charity-giving habits are changing and our research shows that people will actively avoid hassle on the high street.”