A Meltham church is a step closer to getting a new roof.

The team at St Bartholomew’s Church have received £11,100 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It has been given as part of a development grant to preserve the heritage and artefacts of St Bartholomew’s Church.

Pat Maxfield, the Mayor of Meltham Town Council, said: “We are delighted that HLF has given St Bartholomew’s Church this support, which in turn benefits the whole community. It is widely used for activities, concerts and events and not merely for religious worship.”

The roof has withstood 230 years of weathering and deterioration with patchwork attention when frequent leaks have occurred.

Buckets have been used to catch rainwater in the roof and church, which hosts mum and baby groups, coffee mornings and choral concerts.

The development funding was awarded to help the Green End Road church progress their plans to apply for a full grant at a later date. The church will have to raise over £6.500 as their contribution for this phase.

Work is due to start straight away and will be completed in December.

It includes structural and timber reports, preparation of drawings and specifications, tender documents and consents.

The full project aims to completely re-roof the church and improve access to the roof void.