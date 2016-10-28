Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign has begun to turn Calderdale into a cleaner and greener place.

Teams from Calderdale Council, West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have taken to the streets of Halifax for a week-long clean-up operation which continues until tomorrow (SAT, OCT 29).

There are daily clean-ups in the town centre – including sweeping roads, jet washing pavements, emptying and replacing bins, clearing litter and dealing with fly-tipping. They are also cutting back vegetation and replanting to make the most of Halifax’s green spaces.

Community wardens are patrolling the streets to tackle anti-social behaviour – and officers are advising bus and taxi drivers to turn off their engines while parked to help tackle air pollution.

Residents can also talk to council staff about issues such as waste, recycling and pest control at an information stall between noon to 4pm today (FRI, OCT 28).

Council leader Clr Tim Swift said Calderdale planned more clean-ups and enforcement work in other parts of the borough over coming months.