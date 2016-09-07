An unlicensed driver who drove drunk has been jailed to protect the county’s road users from his repeated offending.

Anthony Joseph, who had two previous drink-driving convictions, was locked up for 12 weeks at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Michael Fanning told the 47-year-old: “The road users of West Yorkshire need protection from people like you.

“You’ve chosen to drive, putting them at risk.

“There’s no doubt about the outcome, no alternative but an immediate prison sentence.”

Joseph, who appeared in custody after missing his previous court hearing, held only a provisional licence when his Ford KA was pulled over in the Sheepridge area.

He also pleaded guilty to offences of driving without insurance and whilst over the prescribed limit.

Prosecutor Andy Wills explained that on July 21 police stopped his vehicle on Sheepridge Road after becoming concerned about the manner of his driving.

Joseph smelt of intoxicants and failed a roadside breath test.

Further tests revealed that he had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost two-and -a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Joseph also admitted that he didn’t hold a full driving licence or have insurance for the car.

He held previous drink-driving convictions from 2001 and and 2009.

For his most recent conviction he received a suspended jail term and a five year driving ban.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client recently discovered that his 22-year-old daughter had liver cancer.

He told the court: “For a short time he went off the rails, started drinking and drove on this occasion.

“What clearly aggravates the case is the previous convictions.”

As well as being jailed Joseph, of Brooklyn Court in Cleckheaton, was banned from driving for an additional five years.

He must pay a £150 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.