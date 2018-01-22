Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doubts have been raised about the viability of a proposed new business park at Clifton.

Calderdale Council says Clifton Business Park and Enterprise Zone could create 1,300 jobs and draw businesses to the 23 units planned for the site off Wakefield Road next to the Holiday Inn hotel.

It says additional benefits would include easing urban congestion and enable two huge housing developments, 2,000 homes on a 345-acre site off Thornhills Lane and a further 1,200 dwellings on land at Woodhouse across the River Calder.

But residents in Clifton believe the council’s case is flawed and have questioned the economic case for a funding bid to the Department for Transport (DfT) of up to £5m to progress the scheme.

Clifton Neighbourhood Forum says it is “not reliably evidenced, ill-founded and lacking in the kind of information necessary on which to provide public funds.”

Principally, the Forum has highlighted a report commissioned by the council that points to the availability of 1.28million sq ft of industrial floorspace within five miles of the proposed business park.

The majority is small to medium-sized units - very similar to the buildings being proposed at Clifton where the largest will be 60,000 sq ft.

They say the size is not sufficient to attract major warehousing.

In a letter to the DfT the Forum wrote: “There is already a massive supply available of this type of unit in the vicinity. The only ‘market requirement’ seems to be that Clifton would provide new units compared with the ones currently on offer.

“We do not think that is a sensible way forward at all or good use of public money.”

At a meeting last week the council adopted the principle of buying the land by using a compulsory purchase order. It is understood it could be worth anywhere between £600,000 and almost £3m.

Council chiefs rejected suggestions that its large-scale plans had also been affected by the government’s decision to scrap plans for a new junction 24a on the M62 at Rastrick.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Development Clr Barry Collins, said: “The development of an Enterprise Zone at Clifton was never dependent on the proposals for Junction 24a. However, if the Highways Agency chose to move forward with the Junction 24a proposals at some time in the future we would then accommodate this opportunity.

“The aim of the site at Clifton is to bring forward employment space and encourage businesses to expand or relocate in Calderdale. The development site is one of the largest of those being developed in the Leeds City Region and covers 23 hectares (57 acres) of prime development land.

“We would be looking to attract businesses that would bring further employment to the area. Occupiers of the site would be offered a package of support which could include a period of free business rates or allowances for capital investment.”