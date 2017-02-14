Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The time to put the clocks forward is almost open us again.

It means you lose an hour in bed but it also means brighter evenings and it heralds the end of winter.

Forget about it and you’ll be running an hour later than the rest of the country - not a great idea if you’ve a job or appointments to keep!

When do the clocks go forward in 2017?

The clocks go forward by one hour at 1am on Sunday, March 26.

Some devices, such as your mobile phone, will change automatically but one to check is by watching the clock on a 24-hour news channel.

Also don’t be the person who puts his/her clocks back by mistake. Remember the phrase ‘spring forward, fall back’.

Why do the clocks go forward?

It’s a concept that stems from the first world war, when Germany and Austria, followed by the allies, used to save on coal usage.

It was invented by George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, while British businessman William Willett is also credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

While the UK has always had daylight savings time since it was first introduced, it came into widespread use across the world during the 1970s because of the energy crisis.