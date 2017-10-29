Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IT’S a tale of two clocks!

While the time on the imposing clock at Huddersfield Railway Station was correctly altered when the clocks went back on Saturday night the time at St Peter’s Church, the town’s parish church, in Byram Street lagged behind.

But the Vicar of Huddersfield, Rev Simon Moor, said the time would be corrected tomorrow (Mon).

He said: “I could do it, it only involves moving a lever but we have a maintenance contract with Potts of Derby, (the iconic electrical store that has been established in the town since the 1930s).

“They will be coming round tomorrow (Mon) and check the time and make sure everything is working correctly. It will be done.”

Bob Hardy, 90, of Edgerton, said: “I’m glad to hear it’s being fixed. I like to check my watch by that clock.”