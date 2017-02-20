Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Building Society has set a date for the closure of two branches.

The Bradford-based society announced in January that its Waterloo and Mirfield branches were being axed as part of a plan to close 48 branches threatening more than 400 jobs.

Both branches will close on Friday, May 19. A letter to customers told them to use the next nearest branches – Huddersfield for customers who use the Wakefield Road, Waterloo , branch and Dewsbury for customers currently using the Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, branch.

The society said: “Over time, we have seen fewer of our members using branches and an increasing number using the internet to manage their accounts. This means that we believe the society can no longer maintain branches in a number of places where they are located.”

The society “remained committed to offering face-to-face service” but said the closures reflected how members were managing their money .

The closure of the Mirfield branch is a particular blow. Halifax bank. HSBC, Barclays and NatWest have all left the town since 2011.

The society said it would be contacting members later with information about managing their accounts online.

Members concerned about the changes can ring 0345 1669236, talk to staff in branch or go to ybs.co.uk/changes