An overcast sky didn’t dampen the mood as musicians and dancers took to the streets of Holmfirth for an annual folk festival.

More than 50 live music acts took part in the three-day Holmfirth Festival of Folk – but it could be the last unless more volunteers step forward to help organise the next one.

Dance troupes, including Morris, maypole, clog, tribal and belly dancers, gave street performances and led workshops.

Saturday afternoon saw a colourful procession from the Memorial Gardens up to Victoria Park.

The Memorial Gardens, along with the Market Hall, also hosted activities for children and families.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Geordie singer-songwriter Keith Donnelly, who is known for his stand-up humour and guitar playing, headlined Holmfirth Masonic Hall on Sunday, supported by the Georgia Shackleton Trio.

Other folk artists performing across the weekend included Alabama 3, Scott Doonican, King King, Ben Bateman and Jaywalkers.

A ceilidh also took place at Holmfirth Civic Hall on Saturday evening.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Most events at the family-friendly festival were free, but there were a few shows that charged between £5 and £8.

Chairman Alex Bywaters previously warned that this year’s festival could be the last unless more volunteers offered their help.