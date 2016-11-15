Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A senior councillor will be investigated for misuse of a council parking permit.

A formal complaint has been made to Kirklees Council’s Monitoring Officer in relation to Clr Peter McBride.

Clr McBride, a Cabinet member for Economy, Skills, Transportation and Planning, had left his car parked in a pay-and-display car park in St George’s Square, in Huddersfield town centre, then went on holiday.

The car was displaying an elected member’s parking permit which allows councillors to park in all Kirklees Council car parks for free.

It was spotted because the parking area was fenced off due to the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, but Clr McBride’s car remained surrounded by skips and fencing.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “We have received a complaint by email.

“In line with the normal process, this has now been passed to the monitoring officer to decide what actions, if any, should follow.”

Once revealed, Clr McBride told the Examiner he had made an error of judgment and apologised. He paid £350 to the Mayor’s charity, the Royal British Legion in lieu of a fine.

Kirklees’s Monitoring Officer will now investigate the complaint and if, following an Assessment Panel, they believe it has merits then the complaint would be heard at a Standards sub-committee.