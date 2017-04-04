Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A club chain with a venue in Huddersfield has been given permission for a lap-dancing club near an iconic landmark.

Tokyo Industries, the company behind Tokyo nightclub in Huddersfield, has just got permission to open a lap-dancing club next to the historic Corn Exchange in Leeds.

The company has to apply for a sex establishment licence for the provision of sexual entertainment in the form of lap dancing and it was agreed by councillors in Leeds.

The premises were previously known as the Town House and latterly a bar known as Chili Whites and the new use will be a two-floor lap-dancing club known as Black Orchid.

A petition of 200-plus people and 77 individual objections were submitted against the plan. West Yorkshire Police did not comment or oppose it.