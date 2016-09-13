A reveller drove home drunk because he didn’t want to use the nightclub toilets, a court heard.

However police decided to follow Ferenc Erdelyi after spotting him leaning against his car having a drink.

They also discovered cocaine in the 33-year-old’s jacket pocket - which he claimed had been planted on him inside the club.

He pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving, driving without a licence and possession of a class A drug when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that at 2am on May 21 police attended at Market Place in Dewsbury following a report of a disturbance there.

This matter did not go any further but their attention was then drawn to Erdelyi, of Sackville Street in Ravensthorpe.

Mr Bozman said: “The defendant was leaning against a motor vehicle having a drink.

“He was unsteady when he walked away and his vehicle was monitored on CCTV when he got into it and drove off.”

Police stopped Erdelyi’s BMW and took him to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests showed that he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The father-of-four also had a small bag of white powder in his pocket which tested positive as cocaine.

Nigel Taylor, prosecuting, said that his client had been out drinking with friends in a club.

He told magistrates: “He believes that the drugs were placed in his pocket without his knowledge and he wasn’t aware of them until he was arrested.

“On leaving the club he accepts he was in drink and his reason was to find the toilets - he didn’t feel inclined to use the toilets in the club.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 22 months and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine.

He must pay £290 fine as well as £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.