Clubbers and door staff frantically battled to save the life of a dad-of-two who collapsed after a night out in Batley, it has emerged.

A witness has told the Examiner how a passer-by attempted CPR on Jordan Jubb who was taken ill in a taxi.

The Examiner reported previously how Mr Jubb had collapsed after a suspected drugs overdose in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died later.

The witness, who asked not to be named, told how Mr Jubb was asked to leave the TBC nightclub in Bradford Road because he appeared to be drunk.

The man said: “The lad was saying he was all right but they put him in a taxi.

“He was talking and communicating and knew his name and address. He got in the taxi and it disappeared but 10 or 15 minutes later the taxi came back, with the driver saying to get the guy out of the car.

“The door staff at the club quickly realised that something was seriously wrong and a woman member of the door staff asked for the driver’s mobile and she rang for an ambulance.

“Another member of the public gave him CPR and the ambulance people were telling them what to do over the phone.”

By the time an ambulance arrived another man had come out of the club and “started talking really strange” and a second ambulance was called.

Police said Mr Jubb and a 24-year-old man were taken to hospital and a third man, aged 19, attended hospital a short time later.

The 24-year-old man was detained in hospital but released the following day.

Police said the men showed “overdose symptoms” and warned of the dangers of taking drugs.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to find out how Mr Jubb died.

However the results of toxicology tests could take up to two weeks.

Mr Jubb’s mother Debbie said her son didn’t take drugs.