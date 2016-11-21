Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

A gas meter on Grasscroft was damaged by unknown means on November 7.

The front window of a Ford Ka on Fernside Avenue on November 11 was smashed before the suspect leaned in and stole a disabled blue badge from the dashboard.

BERRY BROW

A Euro Profile lock on Calder Drive was damaged in an unsuccessful attempt to snap it on November 12. The suspect was disturbed by dogs and made off empty-handed.

The door handle cover was removed from a property on School Lane on November 12 and the lock was attacked but no entry gained.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

The front registration plate of a Saab 9-3 was stolen from Weatherhill Road on November 11.

BIRKBY

A brick was used to smash the drivers window of a Nissan Micra at Huddersfield Retail Park ,Beck Road, on November 9 and the suspect reached inside to steal a disabled blue badge.

BRACKENHALL

Keys to a Citroen C1 were taken from Long Hill Road on November 9 before the vehicle collided with another causing damage and injuries to others.

CROSLAND MOOR

A panel from a rear UPVC door was kicked on Basil Street on November 7 before suspects made an untidy search of the property's bedroom wardrobe and jewellery boxes. Nothing was believed to be stolen.

The lower panel of a front door on Park Road West was kicked on November 9 but no entry was gained.

A property on Elder Grove was entered on November 12 via an insecure door and an untidy search was made before a laptop, jewellery and keys to a Vauxhall Corsa were stolen. The Corsa was then stolen from its parking place.

DALTON

An unknown item was thrown at a window which cracked the glass on North Carr on November 10.

DEIGHTON

A stone was thrown at a window on Ruskin Grove on November 10 cracking it. Suspects made off on foot.

GOLCAR

A plant pot was smashed and a garden bench damaged on Station Road on November 10.

The rear nearside of a Vauxhall Antara on Woodroyd was scratched on November 11 and the suspect made off.

HOLMFIRTH

Brown triangles were painted on garage doors of a property on Cliff Hill Court on November 14.

LEEDS ROAD

A flat was entered through an insecure window before an untidy search was made and a mobile phone, laptop and cash were stolen on November 8.

Roof tiles on an out building at The Sandwich Bar were removed on November 11 and entry was gained, although suspects were unable to enter the main building and made off empty-handed.

LEPTON

The steering lock of a KTM 300 motorcycle which was securely parked was damaged in an unsuccessful attempt to steal it on Wakefield Road on November 10.

LINDLEY

Damage was caused to a children's home on Lidget Street on November 7 before the suspect made off.

MARSH

A brick was thrown through a window of an ambulance station on Westbourne Road on November 11.

MILNSBRIDGE

A wooden door on Greenway was damaged on November 10 before the suspect made off.

MIRFIELD

The bodywork of a parked car was damaged by the lighting of a firework at the Co-Op car park on Old Bank Road on November 9.

A Subaru Impreza was stolen from Station Road on November 11.

NEW MILL

A dumper truck and electric generator were stolen from Sheffield Road on November 9.

PADDOCK

Paint was sprayed over the bonnet of a Chrysley Voyager on Church Street on November 7.

A VW Golf was entered by unknown means on Larch Road on November 8 and stolen.

PRIMROSE HILL

The front tyre of a Ford Fiesta was slashed on Primrose Hill Road on November 8.

QUARMBY

The lock of a garage door on Hunston Avenue was forced open on November 11 and access was gained although nothing was taken.

SALENDINE NOOK

A VW CC was entered by unknown means on Laund Road on November 10 and prescription sunglasses were stolen from the glove box.

SHEEPRIDGE

A vulnerable male was attacked by three people in an aggravated burglary at a property on Bradley Boulevard on November 11. The suspects threatened him before making an untidy search and stealing goods and cash.

SLAITHWAITE

A secure farm building at Highfield Farm on Surat Road was broken into on November 13 and a pressure washer was stolen.

TOWN CENTRE

A first-floor flat on Manchester Road was broken into on November 7 before suspects left in an unknown direction

The first floor window at Eden in Beast Market was prized open on November 8 before musical instruments, DJ equipment and alcohol were stolen. Suspects made off through the fire door.

The rear passenger window of a Citroen C3 was smashed on Belmont Street on November 10 before the suspect made off.

WATERLOO

A suspect tried to open the side door of a Mercede Vito van by peeling it from its frame on Fleminghouse Lane on November 9. Suspects were unsuccessful and made off.