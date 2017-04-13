Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hapless robber from Dewsbury was traced because he left his fingerprints behind on his abandoned shopping.

Leeds Crown Court heard Anthony Raymond Taylor had picked up a basket and filled it with items while waiting for his moment to strike in the Co-operative store in Dewsbury Road, Ossett, on July 7 last year.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, told the court yesterday (Thurs) when a young boy went to the counter to buy something and the assistant opened the till Taylor put the basket down, pushed her over and snatched £245 in cash.

He ran from the store but was identified by the fingerprints on the items in the basket. The assistant was left with bruises and grazes.

Anastasis Tassou, representing Taylor, said the offence was out of character but he had been having family problems and had started mixing with others using Class A drugs.

Taylor, 33 of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury admitted robbery and was jailed for two years.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said he had not just pushed the assistant out of the way but shoved her with such force she was unable to break her fall.