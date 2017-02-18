Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Colne Valley food store is set to close with the loss of 12 jobs.

The Co-op has confirmed it will close its Linthwaite store next month as part of a review of its stores.

A spokesperson for the Manchester-based group said: “We can confirm that our store on Manchester Road in Linthwaite will close on March 18, 2017.

“The very difficult decision to close the store has been made as part of our ongoing review process and is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of the 12 colleagues who work there.

“Regrettably, staff at the store are at risk of redundancy and every effort is being made to help find them alternative employment. We would like to thank our shoppers for their valued custom over the years.”

It is a latest closure to hit the Huddersfield area.

Last year, the Co-op handed over its branches at the Texaco petrol station on Lockwood Road, Lockwood, and the petrol station on New Mill Road, Brockholes, to snack food retailer Rontec Group Ltd.

The Co-op currently operates more than 30 stores in and around Huddersfield, including branches at Slaithwaite, Golcar and Marsden in the Colne Valley.