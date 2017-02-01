A RETAILER has recalled a chocolate product over tampering fears.
The Co-op, which has outlets across Huddersfield and Kirklees, is recalling its Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunny because of an alleged product tampering where the product was found to contain a small battery.
The presence of a small battery makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a risk to health.
An alert has been issued by Food Standards Agency.
A statement says: “As a precaution customers are requested not to consume the product and should return the product to store for a full refund.”