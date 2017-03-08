Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rebuilt Co-op store will open its doors next month – nine months after it was devastated by fire.

Central England Co-operative is opening the doors to its rebuilt Petrol Filling Station and Food Store at Birchencliffe on Friday, April 21.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The new-look building replaces the former store, which was badly damaged by a fire last July. It is thought an electrical fault may have sparked the blaze, which tore through the roof of the shop.

Customers have been able to buy fuel and groceries out of a temporary kiosk while the rebuilding work was taking place.

A Co-op spokesman said the new shop would be selling hot food for the first time as well as having a larger range of chilled goods including food to go and beers, wines and spirits.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Andrew Bates, manager at the Halifax Road store, said: “This is a very exciting time for my team and I and preparations for the big day are well under way.

“We are looking forward to relaunch day and showing off the refurbished Petrol Filling Station and Food Store.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the Food Store re-launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support the local community. We look forward to seeing you there.”