Two men threatened staff at the Co-op in Shepley with a crowbar last night (Thurs).

Det Insp Mark Walker of Kirklees CID said the robbery occurred at the convenience store on Station Road between 8.45pm and 8.50pm.

He said: “Two male suspects have entered the property carrying a crowbar and have threatened two male and female members of staff who were working together.

“They made off with a quantity of cash.

“Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious should come forward and contact me on 101 quoting Crime Reference number: 13160587359.”

Alternatively members of the public who may have witnessed something suspicious or have information should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

