Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of coffee – having a high street giant open right next door to you.

But Nathan Wood, manager of Novo Coffee House in Dewsbury, has no qualms about Costa Coffee becoming his new neighbour.

In fact, he’s welcomed the imminent arrival of the Costa Coffee outlet!

He said: “Everything about Dewsbury seems to be negative. You can’t be negative about a big company choosing to come to Dewsbury.”

Nathan, 23, who developed a love of the coffee business after joining Novo at Longcauseway as an apprentice two-and-a-half years ago, said: “We are not too fussed. We have our specialities and they have theirs. We’re hoping we can help each other out.”

He said: “We have known for three or four months that a big company was moving in next door and we got an inkling about a month ago that it would be Costa.”

The former Wakefield College student, who lives at Chickenley, posted his positive opinions on Facebook, telling followers: “As you know, Costa is opening next door and all we can say is we hope they do well.

“We know this will help and bring Dewsbury back and we are planning on staying. Costa have their speciality and so do we, so we are hoping we can help each other out. All the best to Costa. Bit of competition never hurt.”

Nathan, who has qualifications in catering and hospitality and is now currently taking an on-the-job management and leadership course, heads a four-strong team at Novo Coffee, which opened about three-and-a-half years ago in premises previously occupied by video games retailer Game.

The coffee shop, owned by Neville Morris, accommodates up to 40 customers and offers a wide range of hot food, including full English breakfast, toasted teacakes, soups, pizzas, baked potatoes, sandwiches, paninis, salads and cakes alongside Jeeves & Jericho teas, artisan wood-fired roasting coffees and cold drinks.

Shopfitters are now putting the finishing touches to the Costa Coffee shop, which it is understood will open next Wednesday. The company has been advertising online for full and part-time staff.

It comes as the town gears up for an influx of students next year when Kirklees College opens its new centre in Bradford Road.

Costa Coffee, founded in 1971, is the world’s second largest coffee house chain behind Starbucks and the largest in the UK. Part of the Whitbread group, it has more than 2,300 coffee shops in the UK, more than 1,300 outlets across 31 other countries and also operates more than 7,500 vending machines worldwide.