A unique eatery has opened its doors in the Colne Valley.

Om Is Where The Heart Is is a coffee bar and eatery with its own yoga studio.

It’s the idea of Alex Litu and Ellie Senior who have spent the last year creating the stylish venue at 23a Carr Lane in Slaithwaite.

On the menu are teas, coffees and soft drinks, plus wines, spirits and food served during the day.

It complements the yoga studio, which offers adult yoga and pilates classes along with classes designed for children aged four to 11.

Already the couple have employed three people and there is potential for more jobs too.

Yoga teacher Ellie explained the concept and said: “The idea was to create a place people can come to relax, enjoy nice food and drink and take part in yoga or pilates.

“We wanted it to be a social space, people can come for a class and then stay behind and socialise.

“Or people can pop in for a coffee or lunch but not take a class.”

Alex added: “We’ve been open for three weeks now and the feedback so far has been amazing, we’re listening to it all and we hope to offer food later in the evenings as we grow.”

On the timetable is Hatha yoga, mums, dads and bubs yoga; pre-natal yoga; pilates; wise-minded kids yoga; and detox-retox yoga.

On the menu is everything from pancakes to Arabic dish shakshouka; a steak burger topped with bacon, smoked cheddar & Bourbon BBQ brisket; plus a red and green salad which is a vegan and gluten free dish.

They support other local businesses too, including Grumpy Mule coffee from Meltham and Roger’s Bakery in Marsden.

And what of the name: “In yoga Aum is the sound of the universe which people sometimes chant at the end of the class.

“I’m from Marsden so it’s a joke at us dropping our H’s in home. The name has been a great talking point.”

It’s among a hub of new business ventures in Slaithwaite, with neighbours the Globe Arts Education centre and Simply Solids.

Ellie said there was something of a buzz about the village and added: “The more vibrant places there are in Slaithwaite the more people we’ll attract. It’s great for all businesses in the village.”

Om Is Where The Heart Is is open 8am-10pm Monday to Thursday; 8-11pm Friday and Saturday and 9-4pm Sundays.