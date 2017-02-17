Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN who tried to hurt himself with a screwdriver after being caught stealing from a shop has been sentenced.

Colin Winteringham, 56, was stopped by a member of security staff as he took a bottle of perfume from Boots in Huddersfield.

He pleaded guilty to theft and going equipped when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

He was monitored by a security guard after entering the King Street store on January 27, magistrates were told.

Winteringham was watched via the CCTV cameras as he took a tester bottle of John-Paul Gaultier perfume, worth £76, from the display, put it in his bag and then left.

He was followed outside by the member of staff but appeared distressed and tried to harm himself with a screwdriver.

In mitigation, Sonia Kidd said that her client had wanted to hurt himself and not the security guard.

She added that at the time his benefits had been stopped and he now needed some help and support.

Winteringam, of Well Grove in Sheepridge, was sentenced to a community order with a curfew for 28 days and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

The screwdriver will be forfeited and destroyed and he has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.