A smash between two trucks at a notorious junction in Kirkburton has led to traffic queueing for miles.

Police say the collision between a white DAF box truck and a red and black tipper truck at the junction of Penistone Road and North Road took place at 10.54am on Thursday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It appears that one of the drivers has suffered a cut to his leg but other than that it is only minor injuries.

“One of the trucks needs to be recovered.”

An eyewitness said traffic was gridlocked several miles all the way back to Dalton.

It’s not clear at present what caused the accident but for drivers of vehicles turning right out of North Road onto Penistone Road the oncoming traffic can be impossible to see.