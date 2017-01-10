Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who crashed his car while more than twice the legal limit admitted to police: “I’ve been drinking and driving.”

Harry Walker Wood pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that police were called to the scene of a smash on Well House Lane in Kirkheaton on December 15.

Wood’s vehicle had hit a stone wall on the lane and suffered extensive damage to the front.

Mrs Jones said: “Mr Wood was sat in the driver’s seat and said to the officers: ‘I’ve been drinking and driving.’”

The 36-year-old was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where tests revealed that he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates heard that Wood, of Dalton Bank Road in Colne Bridge, had no previous convictions.

He told magistrates that he found Christmas a difficult time of year due to previous circumstances.

He added: “I’m so ashamed of my own behaviour. I’ve never done anything like this before.

“I’m ashamed of how much I’ve upset my family and everyone around me.”

Magistrates banned Wood from driving for 18 months.

He must also pay £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.