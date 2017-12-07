Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Colne Valley day nursery is up for sale for £ ¾m.

Business property adviser Christie & Co is marketing Stepping Stones Day Nursery in Waingate, Linthwaite .

The nursery operates from a two-storey detached building and has an outdoor play area. The property for sale includes a four-bed detached house which is currently used as owner’s accommodation and a garden to the rear of the house.

Offers around £750,000 are invited for the freehold.

A spokesperson for Christie & Co said: “This exceptional business was established by our client over 40 years ago, starting off as a child-minding service and growing organically into this well-renowned and popular children’s day nursery. Our client has now taken the decision to pursue her retirement.”

The nursery can accommodate up to 40 children aged up to five years old.

Sofia Beck, childcare business agent at Christie & Co in Manchester, who is handling the sale, said the property would appeal to existing day nursery operators and also new entrants to the sector.

She said: “There is huge scope and potential for a new owner as the area is currently undergoing redevelopment with hundreds of new homes being built in close proximity to the nursery.”