A fund set up to provide life-saving equipment at key locations across the Colne Valley has been given a surprise boost.

Jill Clough, who leads fundraisers organising events at Milnsbridge Village Hall, has set up the Firecracker Defibrillator Fund to raise money to buy defibrillators for the community.

She was prompted to act after completing a firewalk at Colne Valley Lions Club’s Some Like It Hot charity event last October which raised thousands of pounds towards providing four defibrillators for the Colne Valley.

Now Jill’s Firecracker fund has been boosted with the donation of a free state-of-the-art defibrillator.

Jill’s friend Simon Mitchell, who hails from Holmfirth but now and works in London, got in touch with the Defib Shop in Manchester to tell them about her fundraising efforts. They were so impressed that they agreed to provide a defibrillator for free. The machines can cost up to £2,000 each.

Emma Lloyd and Lindsay Atherton, of the Defib Shop, met Jill and village hall chairman Robin Beaumont to hand over the machine, which will be sited outside the village hall at Armitage Road. The Firecracker fund has already raised enough cash for two more defibrillators – one to go outside Longwood Mechanics Hall and the other to go outside Longwood Village Surgery at Thornhill Road, Longwood.